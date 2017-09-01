Verlander Speaks For First Time Following Trade, Thanks Detroit

DETROIT — It’s been roughly 16 hours since the news broke that Justin Verlander has been traded to the Houston Astros, and now we have finally heard from him on the move.

Verlander posted a short video on Instagram at 4 p.m. on Friday, thanking Detroit for all of the support throughout his 13 year career and how he is looking forward to this next chapter with the Astros.

Thank you to Detroit for an incredible 13-seasons, a city that will always be important to me.… https://t.co/QNaPBVZuY5 — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) September 1, 2017

“Last night I was given 45 minutes to make the hardest decision of my life as I’m sure most of you have heard by now I’ve accepted a trade to the Houston Astros,” Verlander said during the video. “Firstly, I want to thank everyone here in Detroit from the front office to all of my teams and especially the fans, the way you guys have treated me over the last (13) years has been so special to me. Going all the way back to 2006 when this city was in turmoil I remember the way how everybody rallied around our team going to the World Series that year and what it meant to this city and what a special time that was in my life.

“I find myself now excited to go to Houston. It’s another city in turmoil right now as everybody knows. I’m excited to give the city something to rally around, something to cheer for, rout for and hopefully we can bring a championship to Houston.”

Verlander was reportedly in the Tigers’ clubhouse during Friday’s game — the first of a day-night doubleheader — against the Indians. However, he did not make himself available to speak with media members.

Ausmus said Verlander was in clubhouse during game, told him that his decision to go to Houston was "excruciatingly difficult" — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) September 1, 2017

It was originally reported that Verlander had not waived his no trade clause to complete the deal, however, only minutes before the waiver trade deadline the deal was completed. The Tigers received three prospects — all ranked in the Astros’ top 11, according to MLB.com — in exchange for Verlander. That includes No. 3 prospect right handed pitcher Franklin Perez, No. 9 prospect outfielder Daz Cameron and No. 11 prospect catcher Jake Rogers.

Verlander has spent his entire professional career with the Tigers, making his debut in 2005. During his career in Detroit, Verlander won the 2006 American League Rookie of the Year, 2011 American League Cy Young, 2011 American League MVP and was also selected to six All-Star Game.

He holds a 183-114 record with a 3.49 ERA in 380 career starts with the Tigers.

It was reported by MLB.com that Verlander will make his Astros’ debut on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.