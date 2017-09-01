Warren Couple Found Dead In Home With Several Gunshot Wounds

WARREN (WWJ) — Police are investigating an apparent double homicide that occurred this afternoon at a home in Warren.
Police say a husband and wife in their 60’s were found dead with several gunshot wounds.
WWJ Newsradio 950 has been told the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in a home on Panama Street — that’s near Mound Road. Investigators have executed a search warrant on the home and remain on scene investigating.
