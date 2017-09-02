Business Insider Decides Who Has Best Grilled Chicken Sandwich

DETROIT (WWJ) — Which fast food chain makes the best grilled chicken sandwich? That’s a question Business Insider sought out to answer and the likely favorite came out on top.

Business Insider posted a story earlier this week on who they believe offers the best grilled chicken sandwich. The contestants in the story were McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Bojangles’, Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s and Hardee’s.

So who do you think won? If you guessed Wendy’s or Hardee’s then you’re close but wrong. The winner in this contest was Chick-fil-A!

Chick-fil-A actually snagged the top two spots with its Grilled Chicken Club and Grilled Chicken sandwich. Following Chic-fil-A in order was Wendy’s, Hardee’s, Zaxby’s, McDonald’s, Bojangles’ and last place Burger King.

Chick-fil-A earned the top spot because of the “juicy and grill-charred” chicken breast.

“In this sandwich, the grilled chicken breast is the undeniable star,” Hollis Johnson wrote in the article. “Burger King and McDonald’s try to hide their mediocre chicken behind masks of mayonnaise and sweet buns, but here Chick-fil-A’s wonderfully juicy and grill-charred breast showcases delicious seasonings with minimal distractions.”

Hollis also pointed out this sandwich is not only tasty but is also only 310 calories.

If this has you hungry and craving a Chick-fil-A sandwich then you’re in luck with 15 locations in the state of Michigan. The full list of those locations can be found here.

Chick-fil-A only recently began opening locations in Michigan, but keep in mind that Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. So you’ll probably have to wait until Monday to snack on one of these delicious sandwiches.