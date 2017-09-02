Detroit Police, Detroit, Fatal Shooting, Stepfather, Step son
TRACKING HARVEY: Donate| Evacuations Continue| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

Detroit Police Are Searching For Teen Who Fatally Shot Stepfather

Filed Under: detroit, detroit police, fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are searching for a teenager who fatally shot his stepfather this evening on Detroit’s west side.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a 17-year-old man shot his stepfather — who is 44 years old — at the 16800 block of Ward Street in Detroit. Police say the two were arguing when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

After the victim had been shot, the suspect — who is a black male — fled the scene in a 2007 black Dodge Charger. Police are still searching for the suspect at this time.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

This investigation is ongoing.

Check back with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBS Detroit for more updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch