Detroit Police Are Searching For Teen Who Fatally Shot Stepfather

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are searching for a teenager who fatally shot his stepfather this evening on Detroit’s west side.
Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a 17-year-old man shot his stepfather — who is 44 years old — at the 16800 block of Ward Street in Detroit. Police say the two were arguing when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.
After the victim had been shot, the suspect — who is a black male — fled the scene in a 2007 black Dodge Charger. Police are still searching for the suspect at this time.
The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.
This investigation is ongoing.
