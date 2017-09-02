Detroit Police, Handcuffed Man Escapes, Detroit
TRACKING HARVEY: Donate| Evacuations Continue| Sending HelpLatest UpdatesDamage Photos 

Handcuffed Man Escapes Detroit Police

Filed Under: detroit, detroit police, Handcuffed Man Escapes

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police are searching for a man who was able to escape custody — while handcuffed.

Just before noon, officers pulled the man over for speeding in the area of Joy Road and Vaughan Street, and they quickly discovered he was wanted for a probation violation for home invasion in Oakland County. After officers handcuffed the man he broke loose and fled the scene.

He is believed to be in the area of Evergreen Road and Vaughn Street.

Police described him as a black man who is 23 years old, 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve Wayne State shirt with dark blue jeans and light blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information should call Detroit police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch