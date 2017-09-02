Handcuffed Man Escapes Detroit Police

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police are searching for a man who was able to escape custody — while handcuffed.
Just before noon, officers pulled the man over for speeding in the area of Joy Road and Vaughan Street, and they quickly discovered he was wanted for a probation violation for home invasion in Oakland County. After officers handcuffed the man he broke loose and fled the scene.
He is believed to be in the area of Evergreen Road and Vaughn Street.
Police described him as a black man who is 23 years old, 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve Wayne State shirt with dark blue jeans and light blue Nike shoes.
Anyone with information should call Detroit police.