Is Sidney Crosby A Michigan Fan? New Photo Suggests He Might Be

ANN ARBOR — Do Michiganders — primarily Red Wings fans — still hate Sidney Crosby? For many that answer is probably yes, but maybe it’s time to rethink that if you bleed maize and blue.

If you’re a Spartan fan then this won’t change your mind about Crosby — it’ll probably result in even more hatred toward the three-time Stanley Cup champion — but if you are a supporter of the Wolverines then you’ll be happy to see this.

Great to see Sidney Crosby and Nate Mackinnon wearing the Maize and Blue with Turco,Fox and Coach Muckalt. Go Blue ! pic.twitter.com/DmwnxdkVPy — Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) September 3, 2017

New Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson tweeted a photo of Crosby wearing a Michigan shirt on Saturday night. He was pictured with a few guys who have ties to Michigan hockey, including former players Mary Turco and Chris Fox, and current assistant coach Bill Muckalt. Colorado Avalanche forward Nate Mackinnon was also in the photo.

We aren’t certain but it sounds like Crosby might have attended the Michigan-Florida game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. Another photo circulated on social media where Crosby was seen tailgating with Michigan fans.

Crosby has no known ties to the University of Michigan — he didn’t play college hockey — so maybe this was just a random instance where he threw on a Wolverines’ shirt. Or maybe he actually is a Michigan fan. Who knows? He at least was rooting for the Wolverines on Saturday, and that may result in conflicting feelings for some around the state.

Whether or not Crosby was at the game or is a Michigan fan, the Wolverines rolled on Saturday with a dominating performance against the Gators. The Wolverines won the game 33-16, and held the Florida offense to only 192 total yards.