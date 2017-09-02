Detroit Lions, NFL, Antwione Williams, Jace Billingsley, Alex Carter, Brad Kaaya
Lions Trim Roster To 53; Cut Williams, Billingsley, Kaaya

ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions officially trimmed their roster to 53 players, and that included a few surprising moves.

The Detroit Lions have waived outside linebacker Antwione Williams — a second-year player who was expected to start this year — along with fan favorites wide receiver Jace Billingsley and quarterback Brad Kaaya. The entire list of players waived on Saturday can be seen below.

LB Thurston Armbrister

CB Adairius Barnes

WR Jace Billingsley

S Alex Carter

DT Ego Ferguson

WR Dontez Ford

QB Brad Kaaya

C Leo Koloamatangi

TE Khari Lee

DT Derrick Lott

DT Caushaud Lyons

S Rolan Milligan

T Storm Norton

DE Pat O’Connor

TE Scott Orndoff

WR Michael Rector

WR Noel Thomas

CB Josh Thornton

TE Robert Tonyan

TE Cole Wick

LB Antwione Williams

T Nick Becton

The Lions also announced on Saturday that they have traded CB Johnson Bademosi to the New England Patriots for an undisclosed future draft pick.

Defensive linemen Armonty Bryant and Khyri Thornton both were placed on the reserve/suspended by Commissioner list, punter Sam Martin was placed on the non-football injury list and left tackle Taylor Decker was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

The Lions had until 4 p.m. today to trim their roster to 53 players.

Some of the guys cut today will still remain in Detroit on the practice squad. The Lions will be able to start signing player to their 10-man practice squad tomorrow.

 

