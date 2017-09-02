Lions Trim Roster To 53; Cut Williams, Billingsley, Kaaya

ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions officially trimmed their roster to 53 players, and that included a few surprising moves.
The Detroit Lions have waived outside linebacker Antwione Williams — a second-year player who was expected to start this year — along with fan favorites wide receiver Jace Billingsley and quarterback Brad Kaaya. The entire list of players waived on Saturday can be seen below.
LB Thurston Armbrister
CB Adairius Barnes
WR Jace Billingsley
S Alex Carter
DT Ego Ferguson
WR Dontez Ford
QB Brad Kaaya
C Leo Koloamatangi
TE Khari Lee
DT Derrick Lott
DT Caushaud Lyons
S Rolan Milligan
T Storm Norton
DE Pat O’Connor
TE Scott Orndoff
WR Michael Rector
WR Noel Thomas
CB Josh Thornton
TE Robert Tonyan
TE Cole Wick
LB Antwione Williams
T Nick Becton
The Lions also announced on Saturday that they have traded CB Johnson Bademosi to the New England Patriots for an undisclosed future draft pick.
Defensive linemen Armonty Bryant and Khyri Thornton both were placed on the reserve/suspended by Commissioner list, punter Sam Martin was placed on the non-football injury list and left tackle Taylor Decker was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
The Lions had until 4 p.m. today to trim their roster to 53 players.
Some of the guys cut today will still remain in Detroit on the practice squad. The Lions will be able to start signing player to their 10-man practice squad tomorrow.