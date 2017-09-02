Singer Ali McManus Hopes To Inspire Everyone Through Her Music

ROYAL OAK (WWJ)- A uniquely talented artist who has overcome more obstacles in her 20 young years than some people do in their entire lives will be performing in Royal Oak this weekend.

Ali McManus, of Bloomfield Hills, has overcome a lifetime of physical challenges to become an inspiration to all. A rare bone disorder has left the singer/songwriter/musician in a wheelchair since the age of 7. She spent most of her young life in hospitals, enduring countless treatments and surgeries, but through it all music has always been her comfort.

Now, McManus is sharing her music with everyone: she’s one of the featured acts this weekend at the annual Arts, Beats & Eats festival in Royal Oak.

“I write inspirational songs that hopefully benefit the listener or the audience in a positive way,” she said. “I want to show people that, you know, look, I’m up there doing it — you can do it too, no matter if you’re in a wheelchair or any problem that you have, you can overcome that.”

McManus, who performed at the Michigan State Fair on Friday, will be taking to the Ford Alternative Rock Stage at Arts, Beats & Eats at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

McManus’ debut album, Unbreakable, is due for release this fall.