Tickets Available In October For Beatification Of Detroit Priest Solanus Casey

DETROIT (AP) – Free tickets will become available on Oct. 9 for the Roman Catholic beatification Mass of a Detroit priest.

The Mass to honor the Rev. Solanus Casey is scheduled for Nov. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit. It’s the final step toward sainthood. The stadium will accommodate about 60,000 people.

In May, Pope Francis announced the beatification of Casey, who died in 1957 at age 86.

Casey, who was known as Father Solanus, was a member of the Capuchin Franciscan Order of St. Joseph. He was one of the founders of Detroit’s Capuchin Soup Kitchen, which still operates.

He had a reputation as a healer who greeted people for years at the doors of St. Bonaventure Monastery.

Tickets will be available at fordfield.com.

