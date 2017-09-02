Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Miguel Cabrera, Alex Wilson
Tigers’ Cabrera, Wilson Have Suspensions Cut By 1 Game Each

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers star Miguel Cabrera and reliever Alex Wilson have started serving suspensions after their penalties were reduced by one game in settlements with Major League Baseball.

Cabrera will sit out six games and Wilson will miss three games for their actions on a fight-filled afternoon against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park on Aug. 24. Both players had appealed their bans.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus was suspended one game and was to miss Saturday night’s matchup against Cleveland.

There has been no resolution yet on the appeals by Yankees catchers Gary Sanchez, who was suspended four games, and Austin Romine, who was penalized two games. Their appeals were heard Friday during a series between New York and AL East-leading Boston.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

