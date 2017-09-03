Fundraiser For Shelter Opens Detroit Public Pool To Pet Dogs

DETROIT (AP) – Dog owners are invited to let their pets take a dip in Detroit’s largest outdoor public swimming pool.

The city’s Recreation department will hold its second annual Dog Days of Summer Cool Down Pool Pawty on Saturday at Brennan Pool in Rouge Park.

A 10-11:30 a.m. session is for dogs 30 pounds and smaller. Dogs over 30 pounds can get in the pool between noon and 1:30 p.m. on September 9. Organizers say a doggie swimsuit pageant will be held during each session.

Dogs must be licensed and up-to-date on their shots.

A $10 entry fee will support the Detroit Dog Rescue shelter, helping defray medical assistance costs, foster care, immunizations and other services.

The pool closes on Labor Day for humans before winterization.

Pre-registration: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Detroit/DPRDPAWTY

 

