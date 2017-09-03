Goodbye Detroit, Hello Houston: Justin Verlander Embraces New Look

DETROIT — Sporting a wide smile and new cap — Justin Verlander embraces all that is his new home while updating his profile pic.
Verlander, recently traded to the Houston Astros, spent 13 memorable seasons with the Detroit Tigers.
He posted a short video on Instagram at 4 p.m. on Friday, thanking Detroit for all of the support throughout his career but also noting how he is looking forward to this next chapter with the Astros.
Verlander was traded to Houston in exchange for three prospects; Franklin Perez, Daz Cameron, Jake Rogers.
He’ll make his debut with Houston on Tuesday at Seattle.