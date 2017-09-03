Kid Rock Denies Violating Election Law While Exploring Run For Senate

DETROIT (WWJ) – In a defiant response to claims of violating election law –Robert Ritchie, aka Kid Rock — gave a short response on his website, including: “Go f— yourselves.”

Claiming that Kid Rock is an official candidate based on his selling of “Kid Rock for Senate” gear, violating candidate registration and issues surrounding contributions, the DC watchdog group, Common Cause, filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Election Commission. READ COMPLAINT HERE.

Ritchie toyed with fans about a possible run for the Senate on social media in July.

kid rock senate site 9 3 17 screenshot Kid Rock Denies Violating Election Law While Exploring Run For Senate kid rock senate site 9 3 17 Kid Rock Denies Violating Election Law While Exploring Run For Senate “Regardless of whether Kid Rock says he’s only exploring candidacy, he’s selling ‘Kid Rock for Senate’ merchandise and is a candidate under the law. This is campaign finance law 101,” said Paul S. Ryan, Common Cause’s vice president for policy and litigation, says on their website. “Given the activities we’ve documented in the complaint, he can’t reasonably claim to be merely testing the waters of candidacy and thus exempt from candidate filing requirements. He is a candidate and is obligated to abide by all the rules and make the same disclosures required of everyone else running for federal office.”

The complaint, filed by Common Cause, notes that while he has not formally declared his candidacy, Kid Rock already has a campaign website, http://kidrockforsenate.com, and is using a link to a Warner Bros. Records website to sell campaign T-shirts, yard signs, hats and bumper stickers, bearing the “KID ROCK FOR US SENATE” logo.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch