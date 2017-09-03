Kid Rock Denies Violating Election Law While Exploring Run For Senate

DETROIT (WWJ) – In a defiant response to claims of violating election law –Robert Ritchie, aka Kid Rock — gave a short response on his website, including: “Go f— yourselves.”

Claiming that Kid Rock is an official candidate based on his selling of “Kid Rock for Senate” gear, violating candidate registration and issues surrounding contributions, the DC watchdog group, Common Cause, filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Election Commission. READ COMPLAINT HERE.

Ritchie toyed with fans about a possible run for the Senate on social media in July.

“Regardless of whether Kid Rock says he’s only exploring candidacy, he’s selling ‘Kid Rock for Senate’ merchandise and is a candidate under the law. This is campaign finance law 101,” said Paul S. Ryan, Common Cause’s vice president for policy and litigation, says on their website. “Given the activities we’ve documented in the complaint, he can’t reasonably claim to be merely testing the waters of candidacy and thus exempt from candidate filing requirements. He is a candidate and is obligated to abide by all the rules and make the same disclosures required of everyone else running for federal office.”

The complaint, filed by Common Cause, notes that while he has not formally declared his candidacy, Kid Rock already has a campaign website, http://kidrockforsenate.com, and is using a link to a Warner Bros. Records website to sell campaign T-shirts, yard signs, hats and bumper stickers, bearing the “KID ROCK FOR US SENATE” logo.