Woman, 68, Found Dead At Apartment Complex Blaze

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) – A 68-year-old woman has died following a fire at an apartment complex west of Detroit.
Firefighters found the woman’s body after responding Sunday afternoon to the blaze at the Willow Creek Apartments in Westland.
WXYZ-TV reports that the woman was blind and used a wheelchair. The television station says the fire didn’t start in the woman’s apartment.
A police officer and a firefighter were treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
