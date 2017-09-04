Artie Lewicki To Make MLB Debut Against Royals On Monday

DETROIT — If you’re heading to the ball park today you’ll see one Detroit Tiger making his big league debut.

Artie Lewicki is scheduled to make his first career major league start for the Tigers today against the Kansas City Royals. Lewicki will get the start now that there are a few open spots in the Tigers rotation after the club traded Justin Verlander to the Astros last week and placed Michael Fulmer on the disabled list.

Lewicki was a 2014 eight-round selection by the Tigers out of the University of Virginia. He has spent the 2017 season between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo. He is 14-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 25 starts this year.

The right-hander was a perfect 5-0 with a 2.03 ERA in five August starts with the Mud Hens. Tigers catcher Bryan Holaday caught all five of Lewicki’s starts in Toledo, and said he expects good stuff from him at the next level as well.

“I think the stats speak for themselves,” Holaday said in a MLB.com preview story. “He’s done a really good job just going out and competing and throwing strikes and challenging hitters. He’s got four really good pitches, and there’s something about his fastball. I don’t know if it’s his delivery or how he hides the ball, but it seems to really get on hitters. He uses that to his benefit and challenges guys. I like the way he pitches.”

Lewicki could possibly get at least a few starts with news that Jordan Zimmermann will see a specialist in Texas after his neck pain returned during his last few starts. Jason Beck of MLB.com tweeted the Tigers rotation will be Anibal Sanchez, Matt Boyd, Buck Farmer, Chad Bell and Lewicki for now.

First pitch is 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park. Opposite of Lewicki will be Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis (6-2, 4.41 ERA). Today’s game can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket.