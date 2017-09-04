Lions Announce 10-Man Practice Squad

ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions announced their 10-man practice squad on Sunday, with some familiar faces returning from the preseason.

Wide receiver Jace Billingsley leads the group as the most recognizable player signing onto the initial practice squad this year. He led the Lions in receiving for a second straight preseason and is in position to receive a possible call-up if there’s an injury or another need for a wide receiver.

The rest of the practice squad looks like this:

LB Thurston Armbrister

CB Adairius Barnes

WR Dontez Ford

C Leo Koloamatangi

S Rolan Milligan

T Storm Norton

DE Pat O’Connor

DE Earl Okine

TE Cole Wick

Defensive tackle Derrick Lott was originally signed to the practice squad, however, he was waived on Monday to make room for Okine.

Another notable takeaway from the announcement of the practice squad is the team’s decision to not sign linebacker Antwione Williams. He entered the season expected to contend for a starting spot at outside linebacker.

Rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya — another fan favorite — also won’t be joining the Lions practice squad this year after the Carolina Panthers claimed him off waivers.

The Detroit Lions open the 2017 season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Ford Field. The Lions open as 1.5 point underdogs against the Cardinals.