Mahtook Robbed Of Homer Day After He Assists One For Opponent

DETROIT — It’s been a rough couple of days for Tigers outfielder Mikie Mahtook, specifically in left field.

Mahtook appeared to have a three-run homer in the bottom of the 4th inning that would have brought the game within two runs for the Tigers. However, Royals left fielder Alex Gordon had other plans.

As Mahtook started to round first base he watched in aw as Gordon leaped up and robbed him of the dinger. It was an incredible play by Gordon as he perfectly planned his jump to make the catch. The play can be seen below.

The great play kept the game at 5-0 for the time being and created even more frustration for Mahtook, who has had a rough couple of days.

The stolen homer by Gordon comes one day after Mahtook accidentally knocked the ball over the left field fence for a Cleveland Indians home run. Jose Ramirez hit a line drive fly ball that somehow hit the yellow padding of the left field wall and bounced straight up in the air. Mahtook tried to make a barehanded play to save it from bouncing over the fence, but instead he nudged it forward for the solo shot.

Here’s a video of Mahtook’s second frustrating moment in left field.

As I said, it’s been a rough go for ole Mikie in left field. But at least these games effectively don’t mean anything now that the Tigers have made it clear they are in rebuild mode and are also 22 games back in the AL Central Division.

Maybe this bad luck for Mahtook will result in some good karma in the future.