Monroe, Monroe Police, Pringles Can, Drug dealing, Cocaine, Ecstasy

Monroe Teen Tries To Hide Parents’ Drugs In Pringles Can During Raid

Filed Under: cocaine, Drug dealing, ecstasy, monroe, Monroe Police, Pringles Can

MONROE (WWJ) — A Monroe couple is facing charges after what police found in a potato chip canister and a salsa jar.

Police say when they raided the couple’s home, their 14-year-old daughter tried to smuggle cocaine and ecstasy hidden inside a Pringles potato chip canister so that her parents wouldn’t get into trouble for dealing. She was caught when she tried to pass the can off to a relative.

The incident occurred while probation officers made a routine stop by the residence — located on Peters Street.

According to The Monroe News, Police confiscated more than 42 grams of crack cocaine — which is valued at $4,200 — and roughly 15 grams of ecstasy — which is valued at $1,500.

The girl was not charged but her parents face charges of possession with intent to deliver drugs and maintaining a drug house.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch