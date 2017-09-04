Monroe Teen Tries To Hide Parents’ Drugs In Pringles Can During Raid

MONROE (WWJ) — A Monroe couple is facing charges after what police found in a potato chip canister and a salsa jar.
Police say when they raided the couple’s home, their 14-year-old daughter tried to smuggle cocaine and ecstasy hidden inside a Pringles potato chip canister so that her parents wouldn’t get into trouble for dealing. She was caught when she tried to pass the can off to a relative.
The incident occurred while probation officers made a routine stop by the residence — located on Peters Street.
According to The Monroe News, Police confiscated more than 42 grams of crack cocaine — which is valued at $4,200 — and roughly 15 grams of ecstasy — which is valued at $1,500.
The girl was not charged but her parents face charges of possession with intent to deliver drugs and maintaining a drug house.