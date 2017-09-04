NWS Issues Warning For Beaches On Lake Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY (WWJ) — A beach warning is being issued by The National Weather Service on this Labor Day, covering beaches along Michigan’s west coast.
The warning has been issued because of large waves and wind gusts along the coast of Lake Michigan. The warning applies to the entire coastline running from Traverse City all the way south to Indiana.
“The area affected is actually pretty large,” meteorologist Heather Orow told WWJ Newsradio 950. “It goes all the way from the Leelanau Peninsula all the way down to Michigan City, Indiana so most of the entire shoreline of Lake Michigan that’s attached to Michigan.”
Orow added that people are advised to avoid the water, and those who decide to swim should wear life jackets.
“The beaches are going to be dangerous for swimmers and also people that are walking out on the piers need to be careful because the waves are over topping the piers,” Orow said. “The strong winds are creating large waves and strong currents.”