Police Are Searching For Missing Teen On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Terrell Kenyon Senior, the missing teen’s father, says he hasn’t seen his son — Terrell Kenyon Jr. — since around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at his home on Westbrook Street. That’s in the area of Vassar Street and Burt Road on the city’s west side.

Police say Kenyon Jr. left his home after a dispute with his father.

Kenyon Senior tells WWJ Newsradio 950 that he has no idea where his son could be and he doesn’t believe he’s with any of his friends.

“The only friends that I know of were with me all day yesterday looking for him,” Kenyon said. “So that’s the only friends I know of, and his brothers are in Indiana and they haven’t heard from him.”

Kenyon Jr. is 18 years old and is described as being about six feet tall, with a medium brown complexion, a full head of hair, and wears braces. Detroit Police say Kenyon Jr. is in good physical condition, but has a mental health condition.

If you have any information, please contact the Detroit Police at 313-596-5840.