Politicians, Union Workers Participate In Detroit Labor Day Parade

DETROIT (WWJ) — Thousands of union members, politicians and workers gathered in the streets of Detroit today for the city’s annual Labor Day parade.

There was a huge turnout for Detroit’s annual Labor Day parade despite a little rain during the event. The parade included music, a senator on a motorcycle and plenty of union workers.

Secretary Treasurer of the AFL-CIO Liz Schuller led the parade on Monday. She spoke with WWJ Newsradio 950’s Vickie Thomas about the state of labor in Michigan, and considered it strong.

“It’s really to bring attention to the state of wages and the state of working America,” Schuller said. “We have seen high levels of inequality in our economy, wages stagnant for over 30 years so it’s time for working people to come together to exert their power.”

Some of the parade’s music came from the Chippewa High School marching band, who played some Bruno Mars as they strolled down Michigan Avenue.

That senator on a motorcycle was Gary Peters. He rode his Harley Davidson in today’s parade and admitted he’s been riding since he was a youngster.

“I love motorcycles,” Peters said. “I’ve been motorcycling since I was a teenager. It’s my thing so I ride all across the state. I actually just came back from my ride across Michigan. We rode over 1,800 miles, had visits all across the state of Michigan.”

Peters rode with the UAW Solidarity Riders at the front of the parade.

The parade began at 7 a.m. on Monday and wrapped up around 11 a.m.