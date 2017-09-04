Detroit, Detroit Labor Day Parade, Gary Peters, Union Workers
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Politicians, Union Workers Participate In Detroit Labor Day Parade

Filed Under: detroit, Detroit Labor Day Parade, Gary Peters, Union Workers

DETROIT (WWJ) — Thousands of union members, politicians and workers gathered in the streets of Detroit today for the city’s annual Labor Day parade.

There was a huge turnout for Detroit’s annual Labor Day parade despite a little rain during the event. The parade included music, a senator on a motorcycle and plenty of union workers.

Secretary Treasurer of the AFL-CIO Liz Schuller led the parade on Monday. She spoke with WWJ Newsradio 950’s Vickie Thomas about the state of labor in Michigan, and considered it strong.

“It’s really to bring attention to the state of wages and the state of working America,” Schuller said. “We have seen high levels of inequality in our economy, wages stagnant for over 30 years so it’s time for working people to come together to exert their power.”

Some of the parade’s music came from the Chippewa High School marching band, who played some Bruno Mars as they strolled down Michigan Avenue.

That senator on a motorcycle was Gary Peters. He rode his Harley Davidson in today’s parade and admitted he’s been riding since he was a youngster.

“I love motorcycles,” Peters said. “I’ve been motorcycling since I was a teenager. It’s my thing so I ride all across the state. I actually just came back from my ride across Michigan. We rode over 1,800 miles, had visits all across the state of Michigan.”

Peters rode with the UAW Solidarity Riders at the front of the parade.

The parade began at 7 a.m. on Monday and wrapped up around 11 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch