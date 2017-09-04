Wayne State Student Robbed At Gunpoint By Two Men Near DMC

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Wayne State University student was robbed at gunpoint near the Detroit Medical Center on Sunday.
Wayne State Police say the 22-year-old student was approached by two suspects with one of the men holding what she said appeared to be a black pistol. The suspects allegedly took the woman’s cell phone after threatening to shoot her and also tried, unsuccessfully, to take her purse.
According to Wayne State Police, the incident happened on St. Antoine Street near Canfield Street.
The woman also told police she saw the men run into the nearby Viewpointe Village Apartment Complex. Both suspects were later arrested. Their identities have not been released at this time.