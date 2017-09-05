Authorities Identify All 5 Victims In Fiery, 100 MPH Crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – The five teenagers killed when the car they were in crashed this weekend have all been identified.

Authorities in southwestern Michigan have positively identified all five Kalamazoo teenagers killed when the speeding car they were in burst into flames after slamming into a tree.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s office says Tuesday that the victims were 15-year-old Marshawn Williams and Jaquarius Hegler, 16-year-old Elexus Hillsman and Cortavian Murphy, and 17-year-old Deztanee Cobb.

Cobb and Williams were identified earlier.

The teens were in a Dodge Charger that police estimated was traveling about 100 mph before crashing shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in Comstock Township, near Kalamazoo.

A Kalamazoo Township police officer saw the car speed past and began to chase it, but soon lost sight of the vehicle.

A few moments later, at East Main and Sprinkle Road, the deputy could see an orange glow in the distance. The deputy approached to find the Charger had crashed and was on fire. There was no chase, according to police.

The crash scene was horrific. The large tree was snapped in half and all five people inside the vehicle were killed upon impact.

The mother of one of five victims killed in a weekend crash near Kalamazoo says her daughter was an adventurous teen who was ready to start her senior year in high school.

Tracey Taylor said Deztanee Cobb embraced challenges, telling the Kalamazoo Gazette that the 17-year-old liked to “go hard or go home.” Cobb was an athlete who took Advanced Placement classes at Kalamazoo Central High School.

She was known as “DezaBoo” and had hoped to study child psychology.

