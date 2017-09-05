Autistic Teen Missing On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who disappeared on the city’s west side.

dion gardner Autistic Teen Missing On Detroits West Side

Dion Gardner was reported missing in Detroit on Sept. 4, 2017 (police handout)

Police say 18-year-old Dion Gardner was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at his home in the 3200 block of Glendale, near Davison Street and Dexter Avenue.

Gardner’s father told police the teen left home and never returned. He’s especially worried because Gardner is autistic and has child-like behavior.

Gardner is described as a black male with a medium brown complexion,  5’8″ tall and 150 lbs. with a low afro. He was last seen wearing a black and blue stripe shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He may also be carrying a red and black back pack.

Anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-1040.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch