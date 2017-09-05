Autistic Teen Missing On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who disappeared on the city’s west side.
Police say 18-year-old Dion Gardner was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at his home in the 3200 block of Glendale, near Davison Street and Dexter Avenue.
Gardner’s father told police the teen left home and never returned. He’s especially worried because Gardner is autistic and has child-like behavior.
Gardner is described as a black male with a medium brown complexion, 5’8″ tall and 150 lbs. with a low afro. He was last seen wearing a black and blue stripe shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He may also be carrying a red and black back pack.
Anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-1040.