CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Nephew Charged In ‘Tragic, Brutal’ Murder Of Warren Couple At Home

Filed Under: fatal shooting, Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – A 37-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the deaths of a 67-year-old man and his 66-year-old wife in their Warren home.

borowiak Nephew Charged In Tragic, Brutal Murder Of Warren Couple At Home

Joseph Borowiak (Photo: Warren police)

The bodies of  Steven Collins, 67, and Cynthia Collins, 66, were discovered Friday by police after a neighbor tried to bring their dog, which was running loose, back to the Panama Avenue home to find the door ajar.

The man and wife had each been shot multiple times.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Joseph Lawrence Borowiak, the couple’s nephew, was identified as a suspect and arrested a short time later.

warren couple killed Nephew Charged In Tragic, Brutal Murder Of Warren Couple At Home

(Photo: Jon Hewett/WWJ)

A motive for the crime is unclear.

“They quite frankly had raised him as they own and given him an education and a home,” Dwyer told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “And what happened … we’re not sure what happened but it was just a very tragic, brutal murder.”

Borowiak was arraigned in the 37th District Court Tuesday and ordered held at the Macomb County Jail without bond. A convicted felon, he has spent time behind bars for assaulting and resisting a police officer and assault with intent to rob. His criminal record also includes  drug conviction.

Borowiak will be back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 14.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch