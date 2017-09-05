Cincinnati Running Back: No Doubt We Can ‘Shock The World’ At Michigan

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Cincinnati is a 34 1/2-point underdog versus Michigan this weekend, but don’t expect the Bearcats to roll over.

“I’ve got no doubt in my mind that we can go out and shock the world,” said senior running back Mike Boone, via Cincinnati.com. “We’re focused this week. Razor-sharp focus. We just want to come out and execute.”

Boone and his teammates are coming off a season-opening win over Austin Peay. No. 8 Michigan is coming off a convincing victory over Florida.

Few people believe the Bearcats can keep things close on Saturday in front of what’s sure to be a fired-up crowd at the Big House.

“I know it will be loud,” Boone said. “But you know, we’ve got things to control that. I feel like we’re prepared for the noise.”

Cincinnati last played on a stage of such magnitude in 2014, when they were throttled at Ohio State. Boone believes that experience will help the Bearcats at Michigan.

“It was very loud. It was like you feel the field shake. We’re prepared for it,” he said.

Fellow senior Carter Jacobs doesn’t sound daunted by taking on the high-powered Wolverines.

“A football game is a football game. We’re going to approach it like we do every other game,” he said.

In Cincinnati’s 26-14 win over Austin Peay, Boone ran 19 times for 100 yards and one touchdown.