CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Cincinnati Running Back: No Doubt We Can ‘Shock The World’ At Michigan

Filed Under: cincinnati, Mike Boone, Will Burchfield
CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 31: Mike Boone #5 of the Cincinnati Bearcats runs the ball as Malik Davis #1 of the Austin Peay Governors at Nippert Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Cincinnati is a 34 1/2-point underdog versus Michigan this weekend, but don’t expect the Bearcats to roll over.

“I’ve got no doubt in my mind that we can go out and shock the world,” said senior running back Mike Boone, via Cincinnati.com. “We’re focused this week. Razor-sharp focus. We just want to come out and execute.”

Boone and his teammates are coming off a season-opening win over Austin Peay. No. 8 Michigan is coming off a convincing victory over Florida.

Few people believe the Bearcats can keep things close on Saturday in front of what’s sure to be a fired-up crowd at the Big House.

“I know it will be loud,” Boone said. “But you know, we’ve got things to control that. I feel like we’re prepared for the noise.”

Cincinnati last played on a stage of such magnitude in 2014, when they were throttled at Ohio State. Boone believes that experience will help the Bearcats at Michigan.

“It was very loud. It was like you feel the field shake. We’re prepared for it,” he said.

Fellow senior Carter Jacobs doesn’t sound daunted by taking on the high-powered Wolverines.

“A football game is a football game. We’re going to approach it like we do every other game,” he said.

In Cincinnati’s 26-14 win over Austin Peay, Boone ran 19 times for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch