Eviction Notice: Tenants At Condemned Motel Along 8 Mile Road Forced Out

ROYAL OAK TWP. (WWJ) – Tenants of one of “America’s Dirtiest Motels,” located right here in metro Detroit, are being forced to move out of their homes.
The 200-room Royal Inn Motel on 8 Mile Road, between Coolidge and Wyoming, was condemned by building inspectors who found animal waste, human waste, trash and other debris in hallways. They also found many of the rooms had mattresses on the floors, and unusable tubs and toilets.
Several hundred tenants living at the motel, which was featured in a YouTube special on America’s dirtiest motels, were given until Sept. 5 to vacate the property. Many, however, want to stay and are apparently refusing to leave the property.
Click here to watch the video (WARNING: Contains explicit language)
Officials with the Oakland County Health Division say they’ll assist residents to transition from the motel. Police are expected to be on hand Tuesday as evictions are carried out.
Township officials say the building will be demolished if the violations aren’t completed within a week of closing.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.