Eviction Notice: Tenants At Condemned Motel Along 8 Mile Road Forced Out

(credit: istock)

ROYAL OAK TWP. (WWJ) – Tenants of one of “America’s Dirtiest Motels,” located right here in metro Detroit, are being forced to move out of their homes.

The 200-room Royal Inn Motel on 8 Mile Road, between Coolidge and Wyoming, was condemned by building inspectors who found animal waste, human waste, trash and other debris in hallways. They also found many of the rooms had mattresses on the floors, and unusable tubs and toilets.

Several hundred tenants living at the motel, which was featured in a YouTube special on America’s dirtiest motels, were given until Sept. 5 to vacate the property. Many, however, want to stay and are apparently refusing to leave the property.

Click here to watch the video (WARNING: Contains explicit language)

Officials with the Oakland County Health Division say they’ll assist residents to transition from the motel. Police are expected to be on hand Tuesday as evictions are carried out.

Township officials say the building will be demolished if the violations aren’t completed within a week of closing.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch