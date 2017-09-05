Ex-College Player Who Inspired Ice Bucket Challenge Honored

Filed Under: ALC, Ice Bucket Challenge, Pete Frates
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 1: Former Boston College Eagles baseball player and creator of the Ice Bucket Challenge Pete Frates takes part in pregame ceremonies honoring David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 1, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Blue Jays won 4-3. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who inspired the ice bucket challenge has been honored for helping to raise millions of dollars for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh on Tuesday declared Sept. 5 Pete Frates (FRAY’-tees) Day as the former Boston College baseball star was feted by more than 100 people outside City Hall.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred, Boston Red Sox officials, the BC baseball team and Frates’ family were on hand for the festivities.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy says Frates “belongs on the Mount Rushmore of sports” for his contributions to finding a cure for Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Frates can no longer speak. He says in a statement read by his wife it’s an “amazing” and “humbling” day.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch