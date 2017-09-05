Get A FREE Pizza Today At Happy’s Pizza

(WWJ) Hold the pepperoni because it’s National Cheese Pizza Day. To celebrate, Happy’s Pizza is giving away FREE personal cheese pizza from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The offer is available at all Happy’s Pizza locations in Michigan and Ohio.
To get a free pizza, sign up for the Happy Club at HappysPizza.com (agreeing to receive exclusive deals, offers and news in your email) and show the email confirmation to redeem your pie. The detail is for one pizza per customer, with no purchase necessary.
The deal is available on Tuesday. Sept. 5 only.
To find the location nearest you, visit this link.