Police On Scene Of Underground Explosion In Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS (WWJ) – Police are asking motorists to avoid the area following an explosion in Grosse Pointe Woods.

A portion of southbound Mack Avenue is closed to traffic, as of 2:45 p.m. as a result of what authorities called “an apparent underground explosion, near Bournemouth Road, east of 7 Mile.

A manhole cover was blown off, but there are no reports of any injuries and police said there have been no evacuations.

It’s unclear at the time what caused the problems. DTE has been notified and crews have been dispatched. Police remain on the scene.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

