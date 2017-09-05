Hilary Duff Steps Out In Bikini In Another Attempt To Break The Internet [PHOTOS]

Filed Under: Hilary Duff

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Many people forgot about Hilary Duff for awhile, and shame on us for that …Now since she has been one of the main characters on the TV show “Younger,” she is as big as ever.

Most people were reintroduced to Duff this past June when she was photographed on the set of her show wearing a skin-tight pink dress that made the Internet lose its mind.

This past weekend, Duff took to the beach in her black bikini to spend a little quality time with her family.

According to TMZ.com:

Hilary and her ex, Mike Comrie, spent Monday in Malibu with their 5-year-old son, Luca. Hil was rockin’ her usual 2-piece in the water while Mike chilled onshore.

Getting together for some R&R with their kid is right up the former couple’s alley, post-divorce. They went on a family vacay last year to Maui … so Labor Day teamwork seems to be a walk in the park for them.

Duff might be the best thing on the Internet for 2017!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch