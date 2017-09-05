CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
‘Houston Relief Run’ By Detroit Police Bringing Aid To First Responders

DETROIT (WWJ) – Help for Houston. Detroit police are collecting items for first responders following major flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says the “Houston Relief Run” comes with a message of unity:

“We’re one. We are in this together — we’re never alone,” said Craig. “We throw out partisan politics — it’s all about one country, one America and we don’t care where – we go where we are needed.

“People fail to realize the role of first responders in times of disaster and the level of service they have to provide. Often times, they are victims themselves and in need of basic supplies.”

They are collecting donations of items like toiletries, clothing, bottled water and more, throughout the day and night Tuesday and Wednesday.

A semitruck is set up outside police headquarters at 3rd and Michigan Avenue for two days so anyone can donate any time of day.

“We’ll have police officers here to take whatever anyone wants to donate — any time day or night,” said Craig.

Ten Detroit police officers will drive the truck down to Houston on Thursday.

