‘Houston Relief Run’ By Detroit Police Bringing Aid To First Responders

DETROIT (WWJ) – Help for Houston. Detroit police are collecting items for first responders following major flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says the “Houston Relief Run” comes with a message of unity:

“We’re one. We are in this together — we’re never alone,” said Craig. “We throw out partisan politics — it’s all about one country, one America and we don’t care where – we go where we are needed.

“People fail to realize the role of first responders in times of disaster and the level of service they have to provide. Often times, they are victims themselves and in need of basic supplies.”

They are collecting donations of items like toiletries, clothing, bottled water and more, throughout the day and night Tuesday and Wednesday.

Donations are coming in! Bring your items as we fill the truck in front of Detroit Public Safety Headquarters for our Houston relief run. pic.twitter.com/xg84FOjImQ — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) September 5, 2017

A semitruck is set up outside police headquarters at 3rd and Michigan Avenue for two days so anyone can donate any time of day.

“We’ll have police officers here to take whatever anyone wants to donate — any time day or night,” said Craig.

Ten Detroit police officers will drive the truck down to Houston on Thursday.