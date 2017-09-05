Metro Detroit Man Dies Swimming In Tennessee Lake Over Holiday Weekend

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) – A Plymouth man drowned while swimming in a Tennessee lake over the holiday weekend.

Thirty-year-old Andrew Ehrman was boating on Cherokee Lake, near Knoxville, with his fiancee on Friday when the two decided to jump in the water. A short time later, the calm weather suddenly turned stormy and the pair tried to get back to their boat.

Amanda Quarta told WDIV that Ehrman pushed her toward the boat, but he never made it.

“I said, ‘Babe, are you OK,'” she said. “I just felt him push me really hard, with all his strength, toward the boat as it was coming, and that was it.”

Officials located Ehrman’s body after two days of searching.

