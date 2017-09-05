CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Tips Sought To Find Teen Girl Missing In Detroit [PHOTO]

angelique peterson Tips Sought To Find Teen Girl Missing In Detroit [PHOTO]

Angelique Peterson (Photo: Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and family members are hoping a tip from the public will help to bring a missing teenager safely home.

Angelique Peterson, 17, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 1, at her father’s home in the 17200 block of Evergreen in Detroit. Her mother told police her daughter got into an argument with her dad, left the house and never returned.

Peterson is described as a black female, 6′ tall and around 220 lbs. with a medium brown complexion and hazel eyes. It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Police say the teen is believed to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who may have seen this missing girl or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit police at 313-596-5840.

