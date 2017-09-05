No More Free Rides On The QLINE

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s the end of the line for free rides on the Q-Line.
All this summer, the M-1 Rail had been offering introductory rides up and down the Woodward corridor free of charge. But as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, Detroit’s streetcar system will begin charging riders.
The cost to ride the 6.6-mile roundtrip route, which connects the downtown riverfront to the New Center Area, is $1.50 for 3 hours or $3 for an all-day pass. Seniors (65 and over) and disabled passengers will pay 75 cents.
To help with the transition, each streetcar will have ambassadors to help riders with questions or assist those who may not be accustomed to public transit.
Tickets can be purchased on the streetcar, at each station, online, and on iPhones and Androids.
Officials have said an average of 5,000 daily trips is expected during the system’s first full year of revenue operations.