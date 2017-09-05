Oakland County Sheriff: Drunk Moped Driver Critically Injured In Crash

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A Pontiac woman on a moped was critically hurt in a suspected drunken driving accident over Labor Day weekend.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the 33-year-old driver was headed southwest on N. Johnson Street near James Street in Pontiac Sunday afternoon when she lost control of her 2017 Taotao scooter and was thrown off.
She was treated by EMS at the scene and then taken to McLaren Hospital – Oakland where she was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.
According to OCSO officials, alcohol use does appear to have been a factor and the driver was not wearing a helmet. Her name was not released.
The crash remains under investigation.