Police Warning Metro Detroiters About Several Ongoing Scams

DETROIT (WWJ) – Warnings from authorities in two suburban police departments about ongoing con-schemes which have led to the loss of money and untold hours cleaning up the breached identity mess.

The first in Troy — where a woman was scammed out thousands of dollars. Police say the victim was contacted by a man who said he was a Microsoft employee and someone had hacked into her computer.

The man said he could fix the woman’s computer for $3,400 and told her if she didn’t get it fixed, she’d be arrested for fraud.

The woman gave the suspect access to her computer and credit card, savings and checking accounts.

Her credit cards were charged more than $2,000. The woman’s pastor told her she was being scammed.

While in Grosse Pointe Farms — police have taken multiple reports of an attempted scam in which an unknown caller states that the police department has an arrest warrant out for them. The person contacted is then told they need to meet the caller at a bank or other location to pay on the warrant, because the “kiosk” is not working at the police department.

You are asked to please contact the GPF police at 313- 885-2100 if you are contacted in this manner.

Police tell people to never give out personal information over the phone and just hang up.

Authorities telling the public to be cautious of requests for donations by unfamiliar organizations or people.

Beware of unsolicited contacts and appeals on social media sites. Some leading relief charities now accept donations via cell phone, but unsolicited text messages, like unsolicited telephone and email communications, should be viewed with suspicion and handled with caution.

Shortly after Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas area — warnings of another round of scams came from the Michigan Attorney General.

Bill Shuette said fake charities and those selling flood-damaged vehicles are two of the top scams following any natural disaster.