Suspect At Large In Sex Assault At Village Green Of Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Oakland County authorities are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault over Labor Day weekend.
Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Troy Beaumont Hospital’s emergency room early Monday morning where the victim — a 31-year-old Rochester Hills woman — was being treated.
The woman told OCSO investigators that she’d met a man through social media, and arranged to have him pick her up from her home, in the Village Green apartments, near Dequindre and M-59, to go see a late night movie.
But the woman said when she let him in he physically and sexually assaulted her.
Deputies are still working to identify the suspect who is described as a white male, around 37 years old and between 6’3” and 6’5” tall. No further details were released.
Sheriff’s officials said the victim is cooperating with detectives as an investigation continues.