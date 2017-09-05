Suspect At Large In Sex Assault At Village Green Of Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Oakland County authorities are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault over Labor Day weekend.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Troy Beaumont Hospital’s emergency room early Monday morning where the victim — a 31-year-old Rochester Hills woman — was being treated.

The woman told OCSO investigators that she’d met a man through social media, and arranged to have him pick her up from her home, in the Village Green apartments, near Dequindre and M-59, to go see a late night movie.

But the woman said when she let him in he physically and sexually assaulted her.

Deputies are still working to identify the suspect who is described as a white male, around 37 years old and between 6’3” and 6’5” tall. No further details were released.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim is cooperating with detectives as an investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch