Texas High School Football Player Dies After Collapsing

EMORY, Texas (AP) — A high school freshman football player has died after collapsing during non-contact activities at practice in northeast Texas.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports that Marion Olivarez collapsed at a Monday morning practice in the Rains Independent School District in Emory. He was airlifted by CareFlight to a hospital in nearby Greenville where he died.
Emory is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Dallas.
Rains Superintendent John Rouse offered his condolences to the Olivarez family in a news release, saying the loss of any student has a great impact on the community.
Rouse says counselors will be made available for grieving students in the coming days.
