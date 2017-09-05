Tigers To Host First Responders Day On Wednesday, September 6 At Comerica Park

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers, along with Major League Baseball, will host their annual First Responders Day, sponsored by BELFOR Property Restoration, on Wednesday, September 6 as the Tigers face the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 p.m.

The Tigers will celebrate the men and women of local fire and police forces and their dedication to our community through public service, while also honoring the men and women who lost their lives during the attacks on 9-11 and local first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Select firefighters and police officers will be invited on field to be recognized for their service to our local communities prior to the national anthem.

“Every day – but especially today – it is a true privilege for us to show appreciation and say ‘thank you’ to the brave First Responders who tirelessly protect our country and keep us safe,” said Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR Property Restoration, “for their service, we are humbled and we are honored.”

The national anthem will be performed by Cliff Thurlow, a retired Flint firefighter, prior to Wednesday’s game. During the National Anthem, the Canton Fire and Police Departments provide a joint services honor guard to present the colors.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Fire Chief Chris Ross, from Selfridge Air National Guard Base Fire Department, to represent all firefighters and Canton Police Chief Josh Meier will throw a ceremonial first pitch to represent all police officers.

The Tigers donated 1,600 complimentary tickets to local firefighters and police officers along with their families to attend the game on Wednesday, September 6. In addition, the Tigers invited first responders from over 150 local fire and police departments in the surrounding Michigan area and Canada.

