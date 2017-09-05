Toddler Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Michigan Driveway

MASON TOWNSHIP (WWJ/AP) – A toddler has died in a tragic accident during a birthday party at a southern Michigan home over the holiday weekend.

Nayla Ryans, 2, was run over by family member in a GMS pickup truck in a driveway, at around 7 p.m. Sunday, in the 20000 block of Old Highway 205 in Mason Township, according to authorities.

MLive.com reports relatives started cardiopulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived, but the child was pronounced dead by EMS in an ambulance at the scene.

Cass County sheriff’s officials said the driver of the vehicle that struck the toddler has been cooperating with officers. The driver and victim are both from Elkhart, Indiana, according to reports.

Investigators say said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have factored into the incident as an investigation continues.

Mason Township is located in Cass County, southwest of Kalamazoo and just north of the state line with Indiana.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.