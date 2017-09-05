Trio Nabbed After Laptop Heist At Target Suspected In Multiple Crimes

WARREN (WWJ) – Three Detroiters were nabbed by police in Warren after trying to steal a half-dozen laptops from a Target store.

The incident unfolded just after 11 a.m. Monday at the Target store on Dequindre and 12 Mile roads. Target loss prevention officers told police two men entered the store and loaded a shopping cart full of laptop computers, then pushed the cart out the front door without paying.

The suspects were loading the stolen computers into a beige Buick when the store called 911. As police were responding to the area, the suspects fled the Target parking lot east on 12 Mile Road. One of the responding units attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused. At that point, police initiated a chase.

Officers deployed stop sticks at Mound and 12 Mile roads, flattening one of the car’s rear tires. The suspects then pulled into the Meijer parking lot, where the two male suspects fled the vehicle on foot into the south entrance doors of the store.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, changed his shirt inside Meijer and was taken into custody as he exited the store.

The second suspect, a 26-year-old man, was apprehended inside Meijer.

The third suspect, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested in the Meijer parking lot without incident as she exited the suspect vehicle.

Six laptop computers with a total retail value of approximately $1,100 were recovered by police.

“This is another example of the outstanding police work performed by the men and women of the Warren Police Department who immediately responded, located the suspects, and brought this incident to a safe conclusion,” Deputy Police Commissioner Matt Nichols said in a statement.

Investigators say the suspects are believed to be responsible for similar thefts in the area. Charges are pending.