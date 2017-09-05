CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Verlander On The Mound For First Time Since Leaving Tigers

ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEATTLE — Justin Verlander making his much-anticipated debut for the Houston Astros when he starting at Seattle Tuesday night.

Verlander was dealt to the Astros by the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in exchange for a trio of prospects: right-handed pitcher Franklin Perez, outfielder Daz Cameron and catcher Jake Rogers.

The AL West leaders got the longtime Tigers ace last week minutes before the trade deadline, hoping he can help them win the World Series for the first time. The 34-year-old righty waived his no-trade rights to accept the deal.

Verlander (10-8, 3.82 ERA) went 5-1 and his last seven starts for Detroit, striking out 56 and only once permitting more than two earned runs.

“It’s a new experience for him because he’s doing a lot of firsts all over again,” Astros manage A.J. Hinch said. “He describes it as being a new kid in school again, and that’s exactly how he’s been. He’s been getting to know a lot of guys, there’s been a lot of conversations, sort of a quick acclimation to him. …

“New uniform, new catcher, new environment, new manager, new everything, same Justin Verlander.”

Verlander has been excellent against the Mariners in two starts this season, going 12 2/3 innings and posting a 2.12 ERA, allowing nine hits with three walks and 19 strikeouts. However, he has not recorded a decision against Seattle this season.

For his career, Verlander is 10-8 with a 3.15 ERA in 22 starts against the Mariners.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

