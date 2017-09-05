‘Who The New Girl?’ Aaron Judge Spotted Hanging Out With Hot Michigan Grad [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingothekc

Based on his home run numbers as a rookie, Aaron Judge might be the biggest star in all of baseball right now

While many fans of Judge’s outside of New York don’t realize his recent struggles on the field, they will know all about his dating life.

According to the New York Post, Judge was spotted with a University of Michigan grad Jen Flaum.

The Yankees slugger was spotted at the U.S. Open on Saturday with some company, who appears to be a big fan. Jen Flaum is, according to her LinkedIn, a recent University of Michigan graduate and a Franklin Lakes, N.J., native. And according to her Instagram, she’s been a fixture at Yankee Stadium this year.

Aaron Judge at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/PNViY2kfoj — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 2, 2017

Flaum has quite the following on Instagram with over 10,000 followers and once people see her I’m betting that number will be so much higher.

My BBG 💋 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

MIA for the week A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

@kylensiv photography 😉📷 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Ballerrssss ⚾️🏀 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Oct 31, 2015 at 9:30am PDT

Flaum does have a few photos wearing Yankees gear and one is even titled, “I got 99 problems but A. Judge ain’t one.”

I got 99 problems but A. Judge ain't one A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

bleacher creatures 😝 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

She also has plenty of photos supporting the Wolverines.

If you didn't take graduation pics in the law quad, did you really graduate? A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

But I don't wanna graduate 😩 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Crying on the inside #hellnowewontgo A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Winning in #mycalvins A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Nov 19, 2016 at 5:09pm PST

The year of @cilllzz A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:10am PST

The first of three consecutive weekends together 🙄 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Oct 1, 2016 at 5:32pm PDT

Saturdays are also for the ladies 😜 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Sep 10, 2016 at 5:18pm PDT

Flaum might become Judge’s good luck charm as he did hit a home run Sunday, which was his first in his last 57 at-bats.