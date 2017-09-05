‘Who The New Girl?’ Aaron Judge Spotted Hanging Out With Hot Michigan Grad [PHOTOS]

Based on his home run numbers as a rookie, Aaron Judge might be the biggest star in all of baseball right now

While many fans of Judge’s outside of New York don’t realize his recent struggles on the field, they will know all about his dating life.

According to the New York Post, Judge was spotted with a University of Michigan grad Jen Flaum.

The Yankees slugger was spotted at the U.S. Open on Saturday with some company, who appears to be a big fan.

Jen Flaum is, according to her LinkedIn, a recent University of Michigan graduate and a Franklin Lakes, N.J., native. And according to her Instagram, she’s been a fixture at Yankee Stadium this year.

Flaum has quite the following on Instagram with over 10,000 followers and once people see her I’m betting that number will be so much higher.

My BBG 💋

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

MIA for the week

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

@kylensiv photography 😉📷

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

Ballerrssss ⚾️🏀

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

Flaum does have a few photos wearing Yankees gear and one is even titled, “I got 99 problems but A. Judge ain’t one.”

I got 99 problems but A. Judge ain't one

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

bleacher creatures 😝

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

She also has plenty of photos supporting the Wolverines.

If you didn't take graduation pics in the law quad, did you really graduate?

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

But I don't wanna graduate 😩

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

Crying on the inside #hellnowewontgo

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

Winning in #mycalvins

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

The year of @cilllzz

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

The first of three consecutive weekends together 🙄

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

Saturdays are also for the ladies 😜

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

Flaum might become Judge’s good luck charm as he did hit a home run Sunday, which was his first in his last 57 at-bats.

