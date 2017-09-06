Browns’ Top Pick Garrett Injures Ankle During Practice

Filed Under: cleveland browns, Myles Garrett

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett sustained an ankle injury in practice, leaving his status for the season opener in doubt.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, did not make it through the complete practice on Wednesday.

Coach Hue Jackson did not provide any specifics about the injury — or when it occurred — and would not speculate as to whether Garrett would be ready for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett has lived up to high expectations since arriving in Cleveland, and earlier in the day didn’t back down from comments about wanting to sack Ben Roethlisberger in his first game.

The 21-year-old Garrett suffered a left foot sprain during the spring, but he didn’t miss the start of training camp.

Garrett was limited during his junior season at Texas A&M with a left ankle injury.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch