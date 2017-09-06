Kim Kardashian Roasted On Twitter After Posing Naked On A Tree [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
If you are ever having a bad day and need to cheer yourself up, Twitter is where you need to go.
Take today’s Kim Kardashian news for instance. Tuesday afternoon Kardashian posted a photo to her Instagram labeled, “So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out Sept 7th.”
The photo is incredible as it shows her climbing a tree naked. Who would complain? Plenty of people on Twitter that’s who.
The responses go on and on but they really did make me laugh out loud today. If you are in need of a chuckle, thank Kim Kardashian today.