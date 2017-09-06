Kim Kardashian Roasted On Twitter After Posing Naked On A Tree [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

If you are ever having a bad day and need to cheer yourself up, Twitter is where you need to go.

Take today’s Kim Kardashian news for instance. Tuesday afternoon Kardashian posted a photo to her Instagram labeled, “So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out Sept 7th.”

The photo is incredible as it shows her climbing a tree naked. Who would complain? Plenty of people on Twitter that’s who.

So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Kim Kardashian retrieving my frisbee after she got it stuck up a tree like a dummy. pic.twitter.com/CzI2VAyme3 — Silvia Saucedo (@silverinacoma) September 6, 2017

My Twitter feed RN:

Star Wars

Destiny 2

Kim Kardashian naked in a tree pic.twitter.com/g9OldsNshb — Maverick Gamers News (@MaverickGamersX) September 5, 2017

DACA being repealed.

Hurricanes left & right.

People all over the world dying. Kim Kardashian – "let me pose naked in a tree". pic.twitter.com/FlOGzY3JaT — Chanel (@AwkwrdButterfly) September 6, 2017

if you don't get out that tree and put some clothes on b4 I come up there and put ur clothes on 4 u.. pic.twitter.com/LipBbCibMa — Noah's Auntie (@renahenry) September 5, 2017

If Kim Kardashian can pose nude in a tree, then damn it, so can I. #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/IFPtbtm0hk — Brandon Pfeltz (@Brandinian) September 6, 2017

Someone hasn't been in the lime light for a while and need some attention #KimKardashian on a tree naked pic.twitter.com/JjVl3Fgk1V — JazMin Castellanos (@JazeCastellanos) September 5, 2017

When Kanye invites you to the crib and you notice his wife naked in a tree pic.twitter.com/QhH1Lwj1PP — Warren Jay (@WarrenJayy) September 6, 2017

Me waiting for Kim to fall off that damn tree #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/vSpCwn3srM — Social Introvert. (@chrischris400) September 6, 2017

The responses go on and on but they really did make me laugh out loud today. If you are in need of a chuckle, thank Kim Kardashian today.