Kim Kardashian Roasted On Twitter After Posing Naked On A Tree [PHOTO]

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
If you are ever having a bad day and need to cheer yourself up, Twitter is where you need to go.

Take today’s Kim Kardashian news for instance. Tuesday afternoon Kardashian posted a photo to her Instagram labeled, “So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out Sept 7th.”

The photo is incredible as it shows her climbing a tree naked. Who would complain? Plenty of people on Twitter that’s who.

The responses go on and on but they really did make me laugh out loud today. If you are in need of a chuckle, thank Kim Kardashian today.

