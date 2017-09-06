Lions Sign TE Hakeem Valles To The Practice Squad

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed TE Hakeem Valles and WR Noel Thomas to the practice squad.
In addition, the Lions announced today that they have released TE Cole Wick from the practice squad and placed WR Dontez Ford on Practice Squad-Injured.
In his second season, Valles comes to the Lions after most recently spending time with the Arizona Cardinals. He spent a portion of the 2016 season on Arizona’s practice squad before being signed to the team’s active roster and appearing in 11 games (one start) for the club.
Valles entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Monmouth with the Cardinals in 2016.
Thomas returns to the Lions after spending the 2017 preseason with the club as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Connecticut. He finished the 2017 preseason with three receptions for 35 yards in two games.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)