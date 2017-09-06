Man Who Escaped From Detroit Police While Handcuffed Charged In Caper

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man who escaped from Detroit police after being handcuffed is facing multiple charges in the case, including larceny for “stealing” the police handcuffs he was wearing during his escape.
Artese Deshaun Davis, 23, was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court on charges of resisting and obstructing a police officer, escape from lawful custody, and larceny. Bond was set at $80,000.
Authorities say Davis was stopped by police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for speeding in the area of Joy Road and Vaughan Street. Officers quickly discovered that Davis was wanted on a probation violation for a home invasion in Oakland County, handcuffed him and placed him under arrest.
While officers were attempting to place Davis in the police car, he took off running on foot. The next day, Davis was located in the 2500 block of Kendal and taken into custody.
Davis is due back in court on Sept. 12 for a probable cause conference, followed by a preliminary examination on Sept. 19.