Michigan Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Drugs In New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The second of three Michigan men arrested on drug trafficking charges at a New Mexico bus terminal last year has pleaded guilty in federal court.

The U.S. attorney’s office in New Mexico says 28-year-old Southfield resident Lewayne Deray Jennings pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine trafficking charge Wednesday. A co-defendant, 22-year-old Detroit resident Marcus Bernard Harris Jr., pleaded guilty to a similar charge in June.

Federal prosecutors say Jennings, Harris and 31-year-old Jerrell Leveine Whitman-Crutcher II of Warren were arrested in December on a Greyhound bus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Authorities seized more than 21 pounds of meth.

An affidavit filed in court by a Drug Enforcement Administration agent says they were traveling together from Phoenix to Detroit. The attorney representing Whitman-Crutcher didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

