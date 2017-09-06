Michigan State To Pay Tribute To Coaching Icon Heathcote

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State’s basketball team will wear patches throughout the upcoming season to honor former coach Jud Heathcote.

The Feb. 10 home game against Purdue also has been named the Jud Heathcote Tribute Game. Michigan State says that date coincides with the annual reunion of former Spartans players.

Heathcote died Aug. 28 in Spokane, Washington, at the age of 90.

Heathcote retired in 1995 after a 19-year career at Michigan State. He led the Spartans and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, won three Big Ten titles and appeared in nine NCAA tournaments. He got his start as a head coach in college at Montana in 1971.

A public memorial service is scheduled Sept. 23 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Spokane.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

